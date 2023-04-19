Houston Texans full 7 round NFL mock draft
With the 161st pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select Jakorian Bennett
Derek Stingley Jr. was drafted third overall in the 2022 NFL Draft but struggled through his rookie season. PFF graded him out with a rating of 49.1. He was targeted 49 times a season ago, allowing 33 receptions. I'm sure the team is not ready to move on from Stingley, but it wouldn't hurt for the Texans to go ahead and draft another corner and someone like Jakorian Bennett would be a solid addition.
The Texans signed Jimmie Ward to a free agent deal, who will likely start opposite Stingley Jr; however, outside of Stingley, the next youngest corner is 27 years old. They need to add some youth and depth and Bennett provides just that.
Bennett recorded an incredible forty-time of 4.3 seconds, the second-fastest time at the NFL Combine and when you have that kind of speed, NFL teams will give you a shot. Not to mention his overall athleticism according to Next Gen Stats was an amazing score of 96, third best among all corners attending the combine.
Bennett was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention during both his junior and senior years at Maryland. In his junior year, he was tops among all Power-5 schools with 16 passes defended. Bennett is not without his shortcomings as he seems to struggle with maintaining consistency in both zone and man coverage. But he has all the physical skills to develop into a starting caliber corner.