Houston Texans full 7 round NFL mock draft
With the 104th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select DJ Johnson
The first thing that pops off the page with Johnson is his 40-time of 4.49. He is 6'4" and weighs 260 pounds, so when combined with that speed, is truly impressive. He performed well at the NFL Combine and has the physical talents to succeed in the NFL with appropriate development.
The Texans will be looking to bolster their pass rush in the 2023 season and Johnson is a guy that just might fit that role. Some areas of his game will need to be developed; however, as previously mentioned, he has the physical skills to play at the next level.
The strength in his game is literally his physical strength where he'll be able to overpower some linemen but will need to learn some counter moves to go with his bull rush. While his power is strength, his lack of experience is a strike against him, and he'll likely need time to develop his overall game.
He played in 34 games with the Oregon Ducks; however, only totaled 759 snaps throughout his collegiate career. It wasn't until his senior year that he saw significant snaps with 439. He totaled 28 pressures, with 21 quarterback hurries and five sacks.