Houston Texans full 7 round NFL mock draft
With the 73rd pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select Cody Mauch
Mauch is 6’6” and weighs 305 pounds and is possibly the most versatile lineman in the draft. During the Senior Bowl, he lined up at all five positions along the offense line, which is something NFL coaches love.
Mauch is a fifth-year senior, who played in 58 games, logging 2,276 snaps. He’s listed as a tackle but projects better as a guard. Just about all the scouting reports I researched, mention two significant concerns with his game. He struggles to keep defenders away from his body, which causes issues with speed to power and bull rushes. The other is his hand placement gets him in trouble, particularly leading to holding calls.
Still, he has upside, while limited, he can be a solid lineman in this league and with development and coaching, could translate very well overall to the NFL. He also brings some nasty to the line, which is a plus for any lineman.
I've seen several mock drafts with Mauch going in the second round, but I've also seen some with him as late as the fourth, so it's a possibility he's available here and if so, would be a nice addition to the Texans offensive line.