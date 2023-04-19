Houston Texans full 7 round NFL mock draft
With the 65th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select Jack Campbell
Campbell is 6’4″ and weighs 249 pounds, he is more of that traditional NFL linebacker that brings an aggressiveness with him every time he goes in for a tackle but can still cover some ground with a solid 4.65 in the 40. NFLDraftBuzz.com has him projected in the third round; however, several mock drafts as of late have him going in the second round.
In Campbell’s senior year, he allowed a quarterback rating of 70.6 when targeted. He tallied 77 tackles for the Hawkeyes in 2022, with 47 stops.
He was the 2022 Dick Butkus Award winner, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker. Here is a list of some of the previous winners, Roquan Smith, Devin White, Isaiah Simmons, Nakobe Dean, Luke Kuechly, someone McDermott is very familiar with, and Von Miller. The award certainly doesn’t guarantee NFL success, but it’s a good start.
Campbell also won the 2022 William V. Campbell trophy, which is awarded to the NCAA player with the best combination of academics, community service, and on-field performance.