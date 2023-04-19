Houston Texans full 7 round NFL mock draft
With the 33rd pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers is only 5’9″ and weighs 182 pounds but is an electric athlete, who can do very well for himself in the NFL as a slot receiver. The Texans continue to build their offense, first with a new quarterback, followed by a lineman to protect the rookie and now they add a weapon in the wide receiver room. Flowers would make a great addition for the Texans in the slot.
Flowers recorded a 40-time of 4.42 at the combine and the athletic scores were solid but nothing eye-popping. Next Gen Stats gave him an overall athletic score of 76, ranking him 21st among all wide receivers from the NFL Combine.
Flowers was incredibly productive for Boston College, where he played in a whopping 47 games. He produced 29 career touchdowns on 192 receptions, with 2,999 yards. Flowers set Boston College receiving records for both single season (12) and career touchdown numbers and tied the record for receptions in a season with 78 catches his senior year.
Flowers calling card is his ability with the ball after the catch. He has tremendous start-and-stop ability and can make would-be tacklers miss in the open field. Shows off incredible shiftiness and change of direction skills as well.