Houston Texans full 7 round NFL mock draft
With the 12th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select Paris Johnson Jr.
Paris Johnson Jr. started at guard as a sophomore for the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he did not allow a single sack. He would make the move to left tackle his junior season in 2022, giving up only two sacks on the year. The Texans have their rookie signal caller in Richardson after selecting him with the second overall pick and will want to be sure to protect him going forward.
Johnson Jr. was a five-star recruit coming out of high school but only played 26 total snaps for the Buckeyes as a freshman. This may give some concern, having only one season under his belt as a tackle but he fits the physical mold, 6’6″ and 313 pounds, more so than Skoronski, to play the tackle position.
There is no question that Johnson Jr. has the measurables to succeed in the NFL and at 6’6″, has plenty of frame to add a little more bulk. He’ll need some coaching to continue developing his game at the next level and his intelligence is an asset, as well as his attitude and demeanor. He’s viewed as a very coachable player and showed that through continued growth at the collegiate level.
The one area of his game that will need more improvement is his pass blocking. He’s a dominant run blocker and has the skills and traits to develop into an equally dominant pass protector.