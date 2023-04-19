Houston Texans full 7 round NFL mock draft
With the 259th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select Karl Brooks
If you read up on Karl Brooks' scouting report, you come away rather impressed. He possesses a lot of traits that could translate very well to the NFL, despite coming from a smaller school in Bowling Green against lesser competition.
The Texans will have the honor of selecting 2023's Mr. Irrelevant; however, if that guy is Karl Brooks, the Texans could have another draft steal. He brings a bit more size than Dante Stills, at 303 pounds and like Stills has a ton of versatility, playing all over the defensive line.
When we look at Brooks' collegiate numbers, it shows he was clearly the dominant player on the field, as the production was through the roof. He played five seasons with Bowling Green, totaling 51 games and 2,396 career snaps. Even as a freshman, he logged 497 snaps, producing 16 total QB pressures.
As a fifth-year senior, Brooks had 32 tackles, with 36 total stops. Has a pass rusher, he added a crazy 60 quarterback pressures, including 43 QB hurries and 12 sacks. As I mentioned earlier, the level of competition wasn't exactly the SEC; however, he was dominant against the teams he did face, which is what you look for when scouting players from smaller schools.