Houston Texans full 7 round NFL mock draft
With the 230th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select Malik Cunningham
At this point in the draft, it's pretty much dart throws but Malik Cunningham was incredibly productive as a dual-threat quarterback at Louisville. With the 230th pick, why not take a shot and roll the dice here with Cunningham, maybe you hit a homerun but if not, no real risk with this pick.
Cunningham is one of the best athletes at the quarterback position in this year's draft. Next Gen Stats scored him an athleticism rating of 89 overall, third best among the quarterbacks. With a4.53 forty-time, he's also one of the faster QBs in the class.
His production as a passer is certainly something short of what you would want from your passer but perhaps he can develop that aspect of his game, often times at the collegiate level, coaches utilize what a player is good at, and build their offense around that, and development of their skills are not part of the plan.
In 2021, Cunningham threw for 2,941 yards and 19 touchdowns, with only six interceptions. He also added another FBS-leading 1,031 yards on the ground and another 20 touchdowns. He broke Lamar Jackson's school record, accounting for 120 career touchdowns.