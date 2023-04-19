Houston Texans full 7 round NFL mock draft
With the 203rd pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select Juice Scruggs
Juice Scruggs performed very well at the NFL Combine, ranking fifth overall among centers with a Next Gen Stats athleticism score of 71 overall. He brings power to the position and possesses the flexibility to play either guard or center but more suited for the center position.
He can be beaten with the quick inside rushes, which is why he's better off at the center position. He does a good job of holding his position on the line but isn't seen necessarily as a road grader. Regardless, some scouts see him with the potential to be a solid starter, though not elite, along the offensive line. At pick 203, this could be a steal.
Scruggs didn't play much as a freshman at Penn State, logging only three snaps; however, his sophomore year, he saw the field a bit more, getting in on 166 total snaps, and giving up zero sacks as well. It was his junior and senior year when he was a full-time starter on the Penn State offensive line, totaling over 1,700 snaps in 25 games.
He played mostly at guard during his junior season and almost exclusively center during his senior year. Throughout those two seasons, he allowed 26 quarterback hurries, seven QB hits, and three sacks.