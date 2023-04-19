Houston Texans full 7 round NFL mock draft
With the 201st pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select Dante Stills
Dante Still is a bit undersized by NFL standards for a defensive tackle, standing at 6'3" but weighing only 286 pounds; however, he is an above-average athlete, particularly for a man his size. At the NFL Combine, he ran the 40 in 4.85 and Next Gen Stats gave him an athleticism rating of 74, eighth best among all defensive tackles at the combine.
Stills athleticism could find him on a roster as a solid rotational piece to a defensive line, while lacking the physical traits to be a true three-technique player, he does possess the ability to provide a decent rush up the middle and can be a handful if used properly.
He also has NFL bloodlines; his father Gary Stills was a third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1999. He carved out a solid ten-year NFL career.
Stills played in 59 collegiate games, racking up 2,376 snaps, and played all positions up and down the defensive line. He not only brings athleticism to the field but a ton of experience and versatility. He played five seasons at West Virginia and recorded a solid 23 sacks during his career.