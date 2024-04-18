Texans trade into first round to land high-impact player in this 2024 mock draft
Houston creates a habit of making first-round noise
By Ryan Heckman
With their second pick in the fourth round, the Texans go after an undersized defensive tackle who comes from playing SEC ball and playing it well. Although he's six feet, 284 pounds, Mekhi Wingo is another one of those guys who plays with a relentless style. He's physical, strong and plays like he's shot out of a cannon at times.
His hand usage is great for an interior lineman and that's where he wins many of his battles. Technique is there, and so is that downhill demeanor. Wingo will provide great rotational support even as a rookie.
Once again, the Texans find it hard to pass on a linebacker out of the midwest, going with Notre Dame's JD Bertrand in Round 6. Bertrand has average size, standing 6-foot-1, 235 pounds. But, he is as consistent as they come. If you want a guy who is going to come in and simply do his job and be where he's supposed to be, then Bertrand is going to fit that bill.
Over the last three seasons with the Irish, Bertrand totaled 260 tackles, including 22.5 for a loss, 5.5 sacks and came up with nine pass breakups.