Houston Texans Mock Draft Post Free Agency
11. Round 7 Pick #230: LB Aubrey Miller Jr, Jackson State
Playing under Deion Sanders at Jackson State, Aubrey Miller Jr is the second linebacker selected by the Texans. Miller isn't great in coverage but he excels in tackling and rushing the passer, and that's always something of value this late in the draft.
12. Round 7 Pick #259: FB/TE Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State University
Although the Texans already have two fullbacks on the roster in free agent signing Andrew Beck and Troy Hairston, Luepke is considered a jack of all trades. Another player who has a versatile history, he took snaps at multiple positions and played special teams. Luepke has scoring potential as well as he recorded 33 total touchdowns over his career at NDSU.