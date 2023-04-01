Houston Texans Mock Draft Post Free Agency
8. Round 6 Pick #188: LB Ventrell Miller, Florida
The Texans select another Florida Gator, this time it is LB Ventrell Miller. Miller may not be the most athletic LB in the draft, but he is someone who can contribute on special teams. With the Texans having one of the top special teams units it's smart to get more difference-makers for Special Teams Coach Frank Ross. Miller will be a 24-year-old rookie but has the potential to become a serviceable backup in the league.
9. Round 6 Pick #201: TE Cameron Latu, Alabama
The Texans get Bryce Young a familiar weapon as they select his former tight end Cameron Latu, who didn't have amazing numbers in college but always stepped up when needed. Latu recorded 12 touchdowns in two years at Alabama and became Young's safety net.
10. Round 6 Pick #203: WR Ronnie Bell, Michigan
Houston selects another wide receiver from Michigan in Ronnie Bell, who joins former 3rd round selection Nico Collins on the roster. Bell ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at the combine and came back strong this year after tearing his ACL in 2021. He became a versatile weapon for Michigan as he lined up at wideout, had multiple rushing attempts, and returned punts.