Houston Texans Mock Draft Post Free Agency
6 of 8
7. Round 5 Pick #161: S Rashad Torrence ll, Florida
In later rounds, it's always important to find guys who can play special teams or are versatile and can make plays all over the field. Rashad Torrence ll is the perfect example of that and would have the potential to become a great backup safety behind Jimmie Ward and Jalen Pitre. Torrence ll took snaps all over the field on defense but played as the deep safety a majority of his defensive snaps. He also saw significant snaps lined up in the box and slot as well. Torrence II would be a great addition and someone Head Coach DeMeco Ryans would love to have on his defense.