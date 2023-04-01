Houston Texans Mock Draft Post Free Agency
5 of 8
6. Round 4 Pick #104: RB Roschon Johnson, Texas
Roschon Johnson is simply a dog. He was overlooked due to backing up potential first-round pick Bijan Robinson and only recording 269 total carries during his three-year career for the Longhorns. The way he was used at Texas is similar to how current starting running back Dameon Pierce was used at Florida, not getting many carries and being an angry runner who will terrorize defenses and have them tired by halftime. Although running back is not a huge need for the Texans after signing Devin Singletary, you can never have too many and another strong runner will keep them having fresh legs. Roschon Johnson is someone who could fit into the Texans culture and what they're trying to build.