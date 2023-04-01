Houston Texans Mock Draft Post Free Agency
4. Round 3 Pick #65: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State
Arguably the biggest need for the Houston Texans is finally taken care of with the selection of Center Luke Wypler. Wypler was a two-year starter for the Ohio State Buckeyes and was tasked with protecting C.J. Stroud. Wypler was also graded as one of the most athletic centers coming out of the combine and could skyrocket up teams' draft boards and into the 2nd round. Wypler allowed just one sack this past season over 827 snaps and zero in 2021.
5. Round 3 Pick #73: WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
After trading Brandin Cooks and replacing him with newly acquired free agent Robert Woods, the Texans are still lacking weapons at wideout for Bryce Young. However, with A.T. Perry being available at pick 73, the Texans can't pass up a receiver like him. Perry has started to gain some traction this draft season after a strong combine. Standing at 6'3 he would be adding much-needed size to a receiving corps that could use it. Though fans may not be pleased waiting until the third round to select a receiver, Perry would come in and make a difference from day one and have a chance to learn from veteran Robert woods in the process.