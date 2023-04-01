Houston Texans Mock Draft Post Free Agency
1. Round 1 Pick #2: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
With their first pick in the draft, the Houston Texans select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The Carolina Panthers currently own the first overall pick and have their eyes set on one of the top three QBs in the draft. They'll do their homework on each and determine who they want to make the face of their franchise. However, in this scenario, the Texans get arguably the top quarterback coming out of college in Bryce Young. Young will undoubtedly come in and compete to become Qb1 in training camp and give Houston fans the cherry on top of this strong offseason.
2. Round 1 Pick #12; DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
The Houston Texans are on the clock again in the 1st round, this time at number twelve. There are many different possibilities on how they can go here whether drafting a wide receiver like TCU standout Quentin Johnston, or Jaxon Smith-Njigba who is flying up draft boards. However, in this mock draft, they decide to go with defensive tackle Calijah Kancey out of Pittsburgh. Although the Texans added some talent on the defensive line in free agency with players such as Sheldon Rankins, the defensive line has been the weak link of the defense. They're in need of a major rebrand upfront and Kancey has a chance to step in and become a force. He specializes in rushing the quarterback and has even drawn some comparisons to All-Pro Aaron Donald. While he's only 6'1 and has 31-inch arms, don't let his size fool you as Kancey is a force to be reckoned with on the inside.