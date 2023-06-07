Houston Texans History: The JJ Watt Story
Texans miss the Glory Days of All-Time Sack Leader JJ Watt and his inspirational journey to the league
J.J. Watt has one of the most inspirational stories in the league. Watt started his football career as a tight end and had a dream to play for his hometown Wisconsin Badgers. Growing up and playing ball in Wisconsin were slim as he was forced to play at Central Michigan as a two-star tight end.
After seeing little action his freshman year at Central Michigan, he decided to transfer to his hometown Wisconsin Badgers as a walk-on where he'd work as a pizza delivery man to pay for school before eventually obtaining a scholarship from the football program.
Watt teaches us that betting on yourself can truly make dreams come true
Watt never looked back after transferring to Wisconsin as he went on to rack up 106 total tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, five pass deflections, and an interception. During his final season with the Badgers, he led the team in sacks (7) and tackles for loss (21). His hard work paid off as he ended up being drafted by the Texans at pick 11 in the first round of the 2011 draft.
In ten seasons with the Texans, he cemented himself as one of the best edge rushers in the game. During his time with the Texans, he was named to five pro-bowls, was a five-time All-Pro selection, made the 2010s Hall of Fame team, had three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and was a Walter Payton Man of the Year.
JJ Watt will become a Hall of Famer as he holds the records for most tackles for loss (172), sacks (101), and forced fumbles (25) in Texans' history. In his tenure with the Texans, he led the league in sacks twice and tackles for loss three years (2012, 2014-2015). Watt will become the first Houston Texans to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
