Houston Texans game-by-game prediction following bye week
At 3-3, the Houston Texans have a great shot at finishing the season with a winning record
By Randy Gurzi
Week 15 at Tennessee Titans
The first of two matchups between Houston and Tennessee doesn't come until Week 15 of the season as the Texans head to Nashville. The Titans have struggled mightily this season and it doesn't seem as though they're going to turn it around in a hurry. That opens the door for Houston to notch another win in the division.
Prediction: Texans 23, Titans 17
Record: 8-6
Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns
This season, the Cleveland Browns have an elite defense. They shut down the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 as they scored a statement win — without their starting quarterback. By Week 16, he should be back so the Texans will see Deshaun Watson for the second time since trading him. And for the second time, Cleveland scores the win.
Prediction: Browns 30, Texans 24
Record: 8-7
Week 17 vs. Tennessee Titans
After struggling with Cleveland, the Texans welcome a chance to play Tennessee again. Not much has changed since their earlier win other than Houston being highly motivated to secure a winning campaign while also erasing the loss to the Browns from their minds. That's what happens here as they easily win this time for win No. 9.
Prediction: Texans 26, Titans 10
Record: 9-7
Week 18 at Indianapolis Colts
In Week 2, Gardner Minshew had to come in for an injured Anthony Richardson and led Indianapolis to a win over the Texans. C.J. Stroud did what he could with 384 yards and two touchdowns but he was sacked six times and there was no help from the ground game. In the season finale, they get their revenge in a back-and-forth game by winning on a last-second field goal. 10 wins is impressive but in the AFC, they'll need some help to make the playoffs still.
Prediction: Texans 20, Colts 17
Record: 10-7