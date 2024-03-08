Top free agent cornerbacks the Houston Texans need to consider
The Texans have the cap space available to throw money at the best CB available if they'd like to.
Darious Williams
Another inter-division addition by the Texans, Williams' release from the Jacksonville Jaguars came as a surprise to many around the league. Williams was a productive player for the Jaguars, however they felt the need to release him and gain $11.5M to spend next week.
Williams had a very good season last year, totaling 53 tackles, four INTs, and one TD, becoming one of the best CBs in the division. Williams allowed 720 yards and two TDs on 58 receptions last season, per PlayerProfiler.
Williams would probably be one of the more pricy corners the Texans could sign, with Spotrac projecting him to ink a two-year/$25.6M deal. Williams would be a perfect fit for a Demeco Ryans lead defense, as he, Jalen Pitre, and Derek Stingley would be a nightmare for opposing QBs. As the conference gets stronger, the Texans will have to utilize this time while they can, and bring in some quality veterans to push this team deeper in the playoffs.
If I were Nick Caserio, Darious Williams, and Xavien Howard have to be the first two corners I get in contact with, and do everything I can to get one to Houston. They immediately make the Texans one of the best secondaries in the league, and the favorite to win the division again.