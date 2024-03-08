Top free agent cornerbacks the Houston Texans need to consider
The Texans have the cap space available to throw money at the best CB available if they'd like to.
Michael Davis
Davis has played a big role in the LA Chargers defense, beginning in 2021 when he started in all 14 games he played in. That year, he totaled 54 tackles, one TFL, and one INT. Now, new HC Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Horitz have some decisions to make on their free agents, including Davis.
If the Texans would rather find their starting CB through the draft, Davis provides quality depth and can fill in as a starter in a pinch. Davis will come very cheap for the Texans, with Spotrac coming in and projecting him to sign a two-year/$4.6M deal. That gives the Texans more room to add to their DT, LB, and WR rooms without draining their salary cap.
Fast forwarding to his production this year, Davis had 62 tackles, one INT, and three TFLs in 13 games started. Davis didn't have the best season coverage-wise, as he allowed 862 yards and nine TDs on 62 receptions, PlayerProfiler logged him in at.
Davis shouldn't be a plan-A option if you're the Texans, but he's a fine depth addition, which Demeco Ryans should love the idea of. With the number of injuries at the CB position every year, having a quality depth player like Davis is great.