Top free agent cornerbacks the Houston Texans need to consider
The Texans have the cap space available to throw money at the best CB available if they'd like to.
Jourdan Lewis
In this prediction, Lewis stays in the Texas area, where he has spent the last seven years with the Dallas Cowboys. Lewis was uncertain about what his future might hold in Dallas after the season, and the Cowboys may let him gauge his value. He told this to reporters at the conclusion of the season.
"I mean, it's life, you know," Lewis said when asked about his impending free agency in 2024. " It hurts that we lost like that. So, and you know, I won't get to be, I might not be a part of this next year, so it kind of hurts."
Obviously, emotions ran high after their devastating loss in the playoffs, but that did sound like a man who could be wearing another jersey color next year. Dallas has a handful of players becoming available not including Lewis, and after countless devastating playoff exits throughout his career, he may want a change of scenery and a fresh start with a better team.
Last year, Lewis totaled 52 tackles, three forced fumbles, and one INT last season through eight games started. PlayerProfiler logged Lewis with 490 yards allowed and three TDs on 52 receptions. Lewis may be a backup option if their primary corner goes elsewhere, but he shouldn't be left out of discussions.