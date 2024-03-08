Top free agent cornerbacks the Houston Texans need to consider
The Texans have the cap space available to throw money at the best CB available if they'd like to.
Adoree Jackson
Jackson is familiar with the AFC South, being drafted by the Tennessee Titans before leaving in 2021. Recently playing for the New York Giants, Jackson is a candidate to leave in free agency as the Giants are due for a rebuild. A return to the division makes sense for both sides, as the Texans have a glaring need at CB, and being paired with Stingley would make life a lot easier on Jackson than he's had it so far.
Last year with NY, Jackson totaled 63 tackles, one INT, and one forced fumble in 14 games started. Jackson allowed 674 yards and one TD on 52 receptions, according to PlayerProfiler. Good numbers for Jackson, who got a bad rap by the NY media during his time there.
Bleacher Report has already predicted the Texans sign the former first-round CB when free agency opens Monday, and it makes too much sense. With the Titans in for a rebuilding year, the Texans don't have much competition for the division, and Jackson can get revenge on his former team twice a year.
The 28-year-old former captain for the Giants won't break the bank either, and allow the Texans to still be active in the free-agent market. Spotrac projects him to sign a four-year/$45.4M deal, which would be $11.3M annually.