Houston Texans Free Agency: Deandre Hopkins one step closer to returning home
Cardinals release 5x Pro Bowler Deandre Hopkins after not finding a suitable trade partner.
Texans have gone all in this offseason on the offense with the addition of many great free agent signees and draftees. Texans seem to be still snooping around for more talent to become scary contenders and they might have found their guy.
Today, the Cardinals released former Texans receiver Deandre Hopkins after several injuries have kept him off the field the last two seasons and the inconsistency of Kyler Murray. The wide receiver released the five quarterbacks he'd love to play with via the "I am Athlete" podcast. His five quarterbacks were Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, Bills Josh Allen, Eagles Jalen Hurts, Ravens Lamar Jackson, and Chargers Justin Herbert.
Hopkins will come home to Houston because of the win-now culture
One thing you notice about that list is that all five quarterbacks are top-ten gunslingers in the league. The only problem for Hopkins is all the teams listed already have their number one pro-bowl receiver or recently signed a star receiver.
The Texans' big question mark is who the primary receiver for C.J. Stroud will be. Hopkins started his career with the Texans and had his most success when he went to four pro bowls (three consecutively) and three All-Pro selections. He accumulated 8,602 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 13.2 yards per reception, while with the Houston Texans.
Hopkins will like the fact that he will be able to play with a young quarterback such as Stroud who he can make an easy and consistent connection with Stroud while sharing a two-headed monster with Robert Woods, who can provide him with the one-two punch he had with Will Fuller V.
Hopkins can most likely convince the Texans to overpay him, as many fans have missed his electric pass-catching skills and his ability to make guys miss in the open field with the ball in his hands. The Texans are all in this season, and that will bring Hopkins home as he searches for a win now team to acquire him.
Do you want to see Hopkins back in a Texans Jersey and what team do you think is in major contention in signing Hopkins?