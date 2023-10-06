Houston Texans: Four Linemen Houston can acquire that can make an instant impact
4. Max Scharping
This name should be familiar to many fans as Max Scharping was drafted by the Texans in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Northern Illinois. He played for the Texans from 2019-2021 where started 33 games and 2,082 snaps. As a Texan, he was known as a key contributor to opening holes in the run game. In his rookie season, he was graded at 72.8 in pass-blocking and a 56.7 overall grade.
In his 2,082 snaps, Scharping only allowed six sacks and eleven penalties. From 2020-2021 we saw a major improvement in his PFF grade, as he went from 52.1 in 2020 to 59.9 in 2021 the best of his career. Sadly for Sharping those results weren't enough as he ended up being placed on waivers on August 31st, 2022, where he'd be claimed by the Bengals as depth for the playoffs.
The move paid off for the Bengals as Sharping became a key contributor in the playoffs when Alex Kappa went down in the final game of the regular season. In the three playoff games, PFF graded him a respectable 60.5 overall grade even though he gave up three sacks in those games. Bringing back Sharping is a low-risk/high-reward move that costs low-trade capital and can be a key contributor in awakening the run game for the Texans.