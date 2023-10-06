Houston Texans: Four Linemen Houston can acquire that can make an instant impact
3. Garrett Bolles
Garrett Bolles would probably be the best addition on this list as he's been secretly one of the best linemen in the league for years on a consistently bad Broncos franchise. Bolles was drafted 20th overall by the Broncos in the 2017 draft out of the University of Utah.
He's been a consistent starter for a bad Broncos team since 2017. From 2017-2021, he made over 77 starts and 5,068 snaps. In 2020, he was named a Second Team All-Pro selection. Early in his career, he struggled with penalties and passing blocking but since 2020 he's solidified himself as one of the most consistent linemen in the league. PFF grades him at 21st out of all tackles with a 74.4 grade. In 2021, PFF graded him at 76.6, not as good as his 2020 campaign where he ranked 3rd in PFF grade with 90.6 but still the second highest grade of his career.
Bolles is hungry to win and would fit perfectly into this Texans team who are all hungry to win. His contract is through 2024 but if the Texans are serious about making the playoffs this season Garrett Bolles is the guy to do it. I believe he'd be a higher asking price from the selling Broncos at around 2nd-3rd round potential. I think he's the perfect fit for a young and hungry offense looking to cement themselves as one of the best in the league and an intriguing change of scenery for him.