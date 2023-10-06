Houston Texans: Four Linemen Houston can acquire that can make an instant impact
1. Taylor Lewan
Many fans around the league were surprised when they saw three-time Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan be released from the Titans in February. Lewan is arguably one of the best linemen in the league but many have questioned his future because of his recent injury history.
From 2019-2022 Lewan only allowed six sacks in over 1,800 offensive snaps. To put that in perspective this season, Titans starting tackle Andre Dilliard has already allowed six sacks this season in only 241 snaps. From 2015 to 2019 he held an 87.6 passing PFF grade and a 4.2% pressure percentage allowed which was good for eighth in both categories for offensive tackles.
He has missed 30 games in the last three seasons but the Texans need to sign Lewan if they want to help protect C.J. Stroud. As he's shown with enough time he can absolutely pick apart defenses with his accuracy and cannon of an arm.
2. Graham Glasgow
Graham Glasgow was drafted in the third round of the 2016 draft out of Michigan. Glasgow is headed into his eighth season fifth with the Lions. This season he's been a great solid depth piece for the Lions so far as he is currently graded at a 73.4 with only one sack allowed over 164 snaps played.
Since being drafted he's been considered to be one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the league. Last season for the Broncos, he struggled as was dealing with a lot of bumps and bruises but still played solid as he played both center and guard with PFF grades of 72.1 pass-blocking grades but a mere 61.2/54.1 run-blocking grades. He's currently on a one-year 2.75 million-dollar deal meaning he's an affordable loan option and can be acquired for a 4th or 5th round pick.