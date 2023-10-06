Houston Texans: Four Linemen Houston can acquire that can make an instant impact
The Texans are on the rise as they have won two straight games behind another great performance by star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, where he threw for 300 yards for a second straight game. Against the Steelers, he went 16/30 with 306 yards and two touchdowns while scrambling for 16 yards on four carries.
Nico Collins had an incredible game as he caught seven receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Another player who had a solid game was tight end, Dalton Schultz, who caught three passes for 42 yards, a touchdown, and an average of 14 yards per reception.
The Texans' offense right now is ranked fourth in the league in passing yards with 1,125 and 281.3 yards per game while the run game is ranked 26th in the league in rushing yards with 87.3 yards per game and 349 rushing yards. Houston's defense is currently ranked 11th in points given up with 19.8.
The Texans currently sit middle of the pack with ten sacks given up and the struggle to help the run game out as the Texans sit 30th in rushing yards per game with 3.1 yards per carry and 24th in rushing touchdowns with one. The Texans need to add a new face to help provide more time for Stroud and open holes for Dameon Pierce. With that being said here are four offensive linemen who the Texans can acquire that can make an instant impact.