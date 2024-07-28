Houston Texans fans should take the Madden rankings with a grain of salt
By Chad Porto
It's that time of the year when video game fans from across the land get excited for the reveal of the latest edition of Madden Football. The EA Sports published game, once called John Madden Football, has long been the go-to sports video game for football fans. While EA Sports College Football is back in a big way, bringing back the iconic NCAA Football video game franchise, Madden still reigns supreme for many fans.
So much so, that recently, the ratings reveal have become their television showcase. ESPN will be revealing the roster ratings over six days starting on July 29 and going through Aug. 3, revealing every player's statistical rankings in their video game franchise. They'll start with the wide receivers, then go to running backs, the terribly ubiquitous term "edge rushers", tight ends, and quarterbacks
Linebackers, safeties, cornerbacks, defensive tackles, non-" edge rushers" who play defensive end, special team players, and any other position are not cool enough to cover.
It's also worth noting that fans tend to get not only excited for these stat announcements but overly excited. One of the biggest issues that comes with every release of a new Madden, besides fans complaining about the price point for a new game that's the same, is that their favorite players never are as good as they think they should be.
The Houston Texans faithful are going to be no different than anyone else in that regard. They'll be upset that their favorite players are going to be too low compared to other players or even their expectations. The thing to remember is that Madden isn't the end-all-be-all of talent evaluations and they et guys wrong constantly.
It's why they update the game as often as they do to better reflect the players' actual in-season performance. So if you're unsatisfied with a player's score at launch, give it some time, as it'll likely go up if they're good enough.