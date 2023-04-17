Houston Texans draft trends you can expect to see come Draft Day
Texans trade up on day two to snag a guy they covet.
Again, this is a very common theme we have seen in the Nick Caserio era. In his first-ever draft he traded up to select Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins in the third round and last year he traded up into the second round to select Alabama wide receiver John Metchie.
It would not surprise me to see the Texans move up into the mid to late second round to land another impact player. Specifically, I could see them using either pick 65 or 73 to do so.
There's a bevy of players that could slide into the middle of the second round the Texans would want to target. With a total of 12 picks entering into this draft, I think the Texans would use some of that ammunition to move up to get more quality players. At least, that's what they've been doing in the past.