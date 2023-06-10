Houston Texans on defense who needs to impress at mini-camp
Henry To'oTo'o - Linebacker
Henry To’oTo’o is in a tough spot with free agent signee Denzel Perryman and returning starting linebacker, Christian Kirksey but I also think To’oTo’o makes this roster regardless, due in part to not many middle linebackers on this roster, in fact, he’s one of only three right now.
I included him on this list because there was a little hype for him coming out of the draft, kind of a potential steal for the Texans.
To’oTo’o will be teamed up with several of his former Alabama teammates, including John Metchie III, Will Anderson Jr. and fellow linebacker, Christian Harris. To’oTo’o and Harris are best friends, and this is what To’oTo’o had to say about his buddy Christian.
""Everywhere Christian went, I went. Everywhere I went, Christian went. Being able to reunite with him and Will and Metchie is a blessing.""- Henry To'oTo'o
To’oTo’o is coming into a solid situation with players he’s very close with, and former teammates and Coach Ryans should be able to utilize his talents, maybe not year one but he’ll certainly be a mainstay on special teams until he’s ready to take over the middle linebacker role, whether that be from Kirksey or newly signed free-agent Denzel Perryman.