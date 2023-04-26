Houston Texans: Who is the newest quarterback, Case Keenum
Case Keenum signed a two-year deal to join the Houston Texans this season. He most recently spent a season with the Buffalo Bills as Josh Allen's backup. He was formerly with the Cleveland Browns, Washington, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Los Angeles Rams.
While he spent the majority of his career as a backup, he had a stint from 2016 to 2019 where he started 47 of 51 games. For his career, he has 64 starts under his belt and has produced 14,884 yards, 78 touchdowns, and 48 interceptions. He's completed 62.3% of his career passes.
It's easy to assume Keenum was brought in as backup; however, his competition in the quarterback room is Davis Mills and E.J. Perry. It's very likely the Texans draft a rookie quarterback but, Keenum and his experience in the league give him an advantage over these guys.
Where did Case Keenum come from?
Keenum played his college ball at the University of Houston when they were a member of Conference USA. He put up incredible numbers during his five seasons as a Cougar, setting numerous NCAA records that still stand, including career numbers in passing yards (19,217), touchdowns (155), and most completions (1,546). He also has the most career games throwing over 300 yards and, is the only quarterback in NCAA history to have three seasons throwing for more than 5,000 yards.
Despite the impressive numbers, Keenum was not drafted, instead signing with the Houston Texans in 2012, where he remained for the first two years of his career. He enjoyed his most success in 2017 with the Vikings, posting an 11 - 3 record, over 3,500 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. He was second in voting for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.
What does Case Keenum bring to the Houston Texans?
Some Texans fans may not want to hear this or agree, which is fine, but Keenum could be the team's starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season. Barring some crazy draft day trade, the quarterback room won't look too inspiring, even with a rookie quarterback, if the Texans select one in the NFL Draft.
I could see a scenario where Coach Ryans elects to have Davis Mills and Case Keenum battle it out for the starting role while letting the rookie sit and learn. I don't think this is such a bad idea, as this will give the team time to develop their young rookie and continue to build a solid roster to help support him, providing him with the best opportunity to succeed.
If the Texans decide to roll with a rookie quarterback as their 2023 starter, it will be good for him to have Keenum on the sidelines to learn from. Keenum would be a solid mentor for whoever the Texans bring in as their hopeful franchise quarterback. That's assuming they draft a quarterback at all.