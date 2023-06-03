Houston Texans: All-Time top-5 first-round selections
J.J. Watt was drafted by the Houston Texans 11th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He may go down as one of the greatest edge defenders in not just Texans' history but in the NFL. Pro Football Reference has Watt listed unofficially as 34th on the all-time sack list and 24th officially with his 114.5 career sacks.
Watt played ten seasons with the Texans from 2011 to 2020 and recorded double-digit sacks in five of those seasons. The only time he didn’t pile up at least ten sacks in a season was his rookie year (5.5) and three other seasons due to injury. Only the 2020 season he had only five sacks while starting all 16 games.
He was awarded an incredible three Defensive Player of the Year (DPoY) awards in 2012, 2014, and 2015. He also finished sixth in DPoY voting in 2013. He added five pro bowls and five All-Pros to his resume as well. Additionally, he twice was a finalist for the Comeback Player of the Year, finishing second in voting in 2018 and eighth in 2022.
Watt recently decided to retire a few months ago, after spending the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals but he will forever be remembered as one of the greatest Houston Texans.