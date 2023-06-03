Houston Texans: All-Time top-5 first-round selections
Duane Brown was the 26th overall selection of the Houston Texans in the 2008 NFL Draft. He played a full nine seasons with the Texans before joining the Seattle Seahawks part-way into the 2017 season. He’s arguably the greatest offensive lineman in Texans’ history.
One incredibly impressive stat of Brown’s is the fact he has played in the NFL for 15 years and is still playing. Last season with the New York Jets, he posted a PFF overall of 57.8; however, his pass-blocking skills are still up there with some of the best, allowing only one sack all of 2022. He’s logged an amazing 10,088 career snaps and allowed 53 total sacks. 23 of those allowed sacks came in his first three years with Houston.
His sacks allowed decreased from 11 in his rookie year, down to zero or one in most seasons following. The fact that he continues to be a rock-solid pass-protector is beyond impressive. He’s played a total of 215 games and started every one of those games.
Brown spent five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks from 2017 – 2021, joining the Jets in 2022, where he remains an integral part of their offensive line.
Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler and was voted to two second-team All-Pro teams and one first-team All-Pro.