Houston Texans: All-time receiving leaders in franchise history
Andre Johnson was drafted by the Houston Texans with the third overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft and played 12 seasons with the team, the longest-tenured receiver with Houston.
Johnson was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and two-time second-team All-Pro. He holds exclusively or tied Texans records for receptions in a season (115) and yards (1,575). He is also the Texans’ all-time leader in career receptions (1,012), yards (13,597), and touchdowns (70). He also had seven seasons of 1,000-plus yards.
Johnson twice led the league in receptions, in 2006 and 2008. He also led the league in receiving yards twice, in 2008 and 2009. On top of that, he was the league leader for receiving yards per game in 2007, 2009, and 2010. The numbers don’t end there, he was tops in yards per touch in 2006 (11), 2008 (13.7), and 2009 (15.3).
The Texans released Johnson in 2015, and the Colts signed him in the same year. He played one season with the Colts, then retired; however, he came out of retirement and signed with the Titans in 2016. After one year with the Titans, he signed back with the Texans and retired on April 20, 2017.