Houston Texans: All-time receiving leaders in franchise history
DeAndre Hopkins comes in at number two on the Texans’ all-time receiving yards list. Hopkins was drafted by the Texans in the first round, 27th overall, in the 2013 NFL Draft. It still blows my mind that the former St. Louis Rams selected Tavon Austin in that same draft with the eighth pick, the only receiver selected before Hopkins.
During his time with the Texans, Hopkins was selected to four Pro Bowls and was a three-time All-Pro selection. Hopkins holds Texans season records for receptions (tied-115) and touchdowns (13). Hopkins ranks second in Texans’ history in receptions (632), yards (8,602), and touchdowns (54).
Hopkins’ best season was in 2018 when he recorded 115 receptions and 1,572 and 11 touchdowns. He played for the Texans from 2013 until he was traded to Arizona after the 2019 season.
The Texans traded Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals on March 16, 2020. In return, the Texans received the Cardinals’ 2020 second-round pick (Ross Blacklock), a 2021 fourth-round pick (later traded away), and running back David Johnson.
There is still a chance that Hopkins could come back to Houston, albeit unlikely, but if that happens, he’ll lengthen that already substantial gap between him and number three on this list, Owen Daniels.