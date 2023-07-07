Houston Texans: All-time receiving leaders in franchise history
Owen Daniels is the unquestioned greatest tight end in Houston Texans’ history. He ranks third on this list for receiving yards and is the only non-receiver on the list. He was drafted by the Texans with the 98th overall in the 2006 NFL Draft and remained with the team from 2006 to 2013.
As a rookie, Daniels quickly inserted himself as a legitimate target in the passing game, recording 34 catches and 352 yards, with five touchdowns. His best season came in 2008 when he had 70 receptions and 862 yards; however, he had only two touchdowns on the year.
You could make an argument that 2012 was his best when he caught 62 passes for 716 yards and an impressive six touchdowns. During his Texans career, Daniels had 385 receptions, 4,617 yards, and 29 touchdowns, which also is ranked third in Texans history. He earned two Pro Bowl bids in 2008 and again in 2012.
Daniels was originally signed with the Wisconsin Badgers as a quarterback in 2002 but switched to tight end in 2003, following his freshman year. He was not utilized much as a pass catcher but finished his collegiate career with 62 receptions, 852 yards, and eight touchdowns.