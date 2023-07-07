Houston Texans: All-time receiving leaders in franchise history
Kevin Walter was originally a selection of the New York Giants in the 2003 NFL Draft, 255th overall but was later released that same year. He was picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals and spent the first three years of his career with them before joining the Houston Texans on March 24, 2006. Walter spent the next seven years of his career with the Texans and at one point, recorded four consecutive seasons of at least 50 receptions and 600 yards, from 2007 to 2010.
In 2007, with the Texans, he produced a career-high 65 receptions for 800 yards and four touchdowns. The following season, Walter recorded 60 catches with career highs in yards (899) and touchdowns (8). Walter finished his career with the Texans third in team history in receptions (326), touchdowns (24), and fourth in receiving yards.
Walter played his college ball at Eastern Michigan and had an incredible season in 2002. He recorded 93 receptions and 1,368 yards, with nine touchdowns. His college career numbers set school records with 211 receptions, 2,838 yards, and 20 touchdowns.
The Texans released Walter in 2013 and he signed with the Tennessee Titans shortly after but never played a down for them. He was released by Tennessee in March 2014.