Houston Texans: Top-5 all-time passing yards leaders in franchise history
Matt Schaub is certainly a fan favorite and many fans will argue he’s a better quarterback than Watson and declare him the greatest in Texans history. There is certainly an argument to be made, particularly from a statistical perspective.
Schaub was originally a draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons during the 2004 NFL Draft. He was selected 90th overall in the third round and spent three seasons with the Falcons. If there was a pre-season hall of fame, he’d certainly be a first-ballot inductee. There are no official stats kept for pre-season, but he was the highlight each year and it landed him in Houston via a trade in 2007.
Schaub would spend the next sevens seasons with the Texans, starting 88 of 90 games. The team was 46 – 42 in games he started and enjoyed the team’s best season in history, with a 12 – 4 record in 2012. He threw for over 4,000 yards in that season and 22 touchdowns. His personal best season was in 2009 when he tallied 4,770 yards and 29 touchdowns. In total, Schaub had three 4,000+ seasons in his career.
He totaled 23,221 passing yards during his Texans career but was eventually traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2014 for a sixth-round pick, which was used to select running back Alfred Blue.