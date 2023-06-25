Houston Texans: Top-5 all-time passing yards leaders in franchise history
Sage Rosenfels was originally drafted by the Washington Redskins in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft; however, he never played a down for them and was traded to the Miami Dolphins in August 2002. He would spend the next four years with the Dolphins, starting only two games and appearing in 13.
In 2006, the Houston Texans signed Rosenfels to a four-year deal, worth $7 million, including a $2 million signing bonus. He would go on to start ten games for the Texans, from 2006 to 2008. He was eventually traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 2009. He never attempted a single pass with the Vikings, who traded him the following year to the New York Giants.
Rosenfels played in 12 games for the Giants but again, never attempted a pass. After a season with the Giants, he was released and signed back with the Dolphins in 2011, only to be waived two months later. He signed with the Vikings again in 2011, finishing out his career in 2012.
During Rosenfels' three seasons with the Houston Texans, he played in 19 games. He completed a solid 65.6 percent of his passes, for 3,380 yards and 24 touchdowns. 2007 was his best career year, throwing for nearly 1,700 yards and had 15 touchdowns.