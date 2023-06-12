Houston Texans: 5 reasons JJ Watt is a sure-fire NFL Hall of Famer
J.J. Watt is the only player to record 20+ sacks in multiple seasons
Once again, we go back to that time span between 2012 to 2014. During the 2012 season, J.J. Watt turned in 20.5 sacks, which led the NFL. This was also one of his two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards at the age of 23, only his second season in the NFL.
The Texans finished the season with a 12 – 4 record and another date with the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs, defeating the Bengals for the second year in a row, 19 – 13. This time it was the New England Patriots that ousted the Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 41 – 28.
Just two seasons later, during the 2014 season, Watt would do it again, recording another 20.5 sack season. While he didn’t lead the league that year in sacks (Justin Houston – 22), he became the first player in NFL history with more than one season of 20+ sacks.
The Texans finished that 2014 season with a record of 9 – 7 and missed the playoffs; however, Watt secured his second Defensive Player of the Year award with the performance just four years into his NFL career.