Houston Texans: 5 reasons JJ Watt is a sure-fire NFL Hall of Famer
2014 J.J. Watt scores five touchdowns for the Houston Texans
J.J. Watt’s 2014 season was one of his greatest and we’ll get more into this season later in this list but for now, let’s talk about Watt as a touchdown-scoring machine.
In 2014, the Houston Texans decided to utilize Watt on offense, as well as defense. Everyone knew what he could do on the defensive side of the ball but few knew about his touchdown-scoring prowess too.
Watt recorded three receptions on three targets for four yards and three touchdowns during that 2014 season. He would score touchdown receptions in Week Two, Week 11, and again during Week 13. Two of the touchdown passes came from Ryan Fitzpatrick and one from Ryan Mallett.
Watt’s other two touchdowns that season were on the defensive side of the ball. In Week Four, against the Buffalo Bills, Watt intercepted Buffalo Bills quarterback E.J. Manuel and return the pick for an 80-yard touchdown in a game won by the Texans, 23 – 17.
Watt would also score a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in Week Six when he scooped up an Andrew Luck fumble and took it to the house 45 yards for the score; however, the Texans lost that game, 33 – 28.