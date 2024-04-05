Texans 7-Round Mock Draft after Stefon Diggs trade loads Houston up even more
The Texans aren't done, yet.
By Ryan Heckman
In the sixth round, Houston takes a gamble on a smaller school prospect who could help add depth at offensive tackle. Louisiana's Nathan Thomas stands 6-foot-5 and 334 pounds. He's a much better run blocker than he is in pass protection, which is a big reason why he'll end up going later in the draft. Still, as a late-round and developmental type of player, there is a lot to like.
Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil have the starting gigs locked down, but Thomas can provide strong depth alongside someone like Charlie Heck or David Sharpe.
With their final pick in the draft, the Texans go with another linebacker. Dallas Gant is a tad undersized (somewhat of a theme, here) but the guy is a player. He has excellent overall speed getting sideline to sideline, and also plays with a sense of urgency. He looks to finish plays and is above-average in coverage, too.
Over the last two seasons, Gant has tallied impressive production, totaling 232 tackles, including 13.5 for a loss, and seven pass breakups.