Toro Times
Fansided

Texans 7-Round Mock Draft after Stefon Diggs trade loads Houston up even more

The Texans aren't done, yet.

By Ryan Heckman

Houston Texans, DeMeco Ryans
Houston Texans, DeMeco Ryans / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 5
Next

2292. T. Nathan Thomas. 6. . . Nathan Thomas. player. . Nathan Thomas

In the sixth round, Houston takes a gamble on a smaller school prospect who could help add depth at offensive tackle. Louisiana's Nathan Thomas stands 6-foot-5 and 334 pounds. He's a much better run blocker than he is in pass protection, which is a big reason why he'll end up going later in the draft. Still, as a late-round and developmental type of player, there is a lot to like.

Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil have the starting gigs locked down, but Thomas can provide strong depth alongside someone like Charlie Heck or David Sharpe.

. Dallas Gant. player. 2156. Dallas Gant. . LB. Dallas Gant. . 7

With their final pick in the draft, the Texans go with another linebacker. Dallas Gant is a tad undersized (somewhat of a theme, here) but the guy is a player. He has excellent overall speed getting sideline to sideline, and also plays with a sense of urgency. He looks to finish plays and is above-average in coverage, too.

Over the last two seasons, Gant has tallied impressive production, totaling 232 tackles, including 13.5 for a loss, and seven pass breakups.

feed

Home/Houston Texans Draft