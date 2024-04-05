Texans 7-Round Mock Draft after Stefon Diggs trade loads Houston up even more
The Texans aren't done, yet.
By Ryan Heckman
One area fans might like to see the Texans address is on the interior offensive line. Just in case Kenyon Green continues to struggle with injury, getting another capable starter should be a priority. Boston College's Christian Mahogany is the perfect pick here in Round 3, for that reason.
Mahogany is good enough to come in and potentially start right away, but would be a luxury as a backup guard to Green. If anything, competition will breed success here for the Texans. At 6-foot-3, 314 pounds, Mahogany is a tank and plays like one. He plays heavy-handed and is a mauler in the run game.
With their first pick in the fourth round, the Texans add to the defensive line that's already featuring the likes of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Javon Solomon out of Troy comes in as small school prospect with a big game to boast.
While he might be undersized at 6-foot-1, 246 pounds, Solomon is a machine. He simply gets into the back field at all costs. Solomon has a nose for finding the football and ending plays before the line of scrimmage, and that's the kind of player Houston wants on this team. As a rotational player, Solomon could be a lot of fun.