Texans 7-Round Mock Draft after Stefon Diggs trade loads Houston up even more
The Texans aren't done, yet.
By Ryan Heckman
In Round 2, DeMeco Ryans can't help himself when he sees a Big Ten linebacker for the taking. Michigan's Junior Colson is the pick, here, and gives the Texans another body in that room who can make a difference from Day 1.
Colson is your prototypical, old-school linebacker. He has decent size at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds. He brings the force each and every snap, too. Colson is one of those guys who will try and get in on every play and isn't afraid to lay the wood.
Toughness is one of the best characteristics in his game, too. Colson is one of those players who will have to be carried off the field in order to leave the game. He's going to bring it every down. He brings excellent strength from head to toe, especially in his anchor and within his hands.
Over his last two seasons with the Wolverines, Colson tallied an impressive 196 tackles, including eight for a loss and three pass breakups.