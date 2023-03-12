Houston Texans Mock Draft: 7-Round Mock Draft After the Combine
Round Three
Pick No: 65 - Joe Tippmann, Center, Wisconsin
Tippmann is an ideal size at 6’ 6’’ and 317 lbs. Playing 1,456 snaps in his college career he surrendered only four QB hurries, four QB hits, and one sack per NFLDraftBuzz.com's scouting report. After surrendering 38 sacks last year as a team, Tippmann can come in and start from day one.
Pick No: 73 - Nick Herbig, EDGE/Linebacker, Wisconsin
The Texans double-down on two players out of Wisconsin. It's well known that Wisconsin produces NFL-ready linemen on both sides of the ball, and in three seasons Herbig registered 21 sacks. He would be a solid addition to help out Houston's poor pash rush.