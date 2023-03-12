Fansided
Houston Texans Mock Draft: 7-Round Mock Draft After the Combine

Jason Costa
Sep 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio watches warm ups
Sep 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio watches warm ups / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Round Three

Pick No: 65 - Joe Tippmann, Center, Wisconsin

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) knocks Northwestern defensive back Coco Azema (0) out
Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) knocks Northwestern defensive back Coco Azema (0) out / MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Tippmann is an ideal size at 6’ 6’’ and 317 lbs. Playing 1,456 snaps in his college career he surrendered only four QB hurries, four QB hits, and one sack per NFLDraftBuzz.com's scouting report. After surrendering 38 sacks last year as a team, Tippmann can come in and start from day one.

Pick No: 73 - Nick Herbig, EDGE/Linebacker, Wisconsin

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Wisconsin linebacker Nick
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Wisconsin linebacker Nick / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen /

The Texans double-down on two players out of Wisconsin. It's well known that Wisconsin produces NFL-ready linemen on both sides of the ball, and in three seasons Herbig registered 21 sacks. He would be a solid addition to help out Houston's poor pash rush.

