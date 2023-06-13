Houston Texans: 6 players to watch at mini-camp
Derek Stingley Jr - Cornerback
PFF wasn’t kind to Stingley, as he earned a coverage grade of 49.9. He allowed a passer rating of 84.9 and 12.5 yards per reception when he was targeted. But he also did not allow a pass touchdown either, so there is obvious talent there.
He played in only nine games last season and managed only one interception and five defensed passes. Stingley was the Texans’ third overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and the team and this defense needs him to play like it.
Bucky Brooks, an NFL.com analyst, recently put out his NFL All-Breakout Team, which included the Texans’ young corner. Here is what Bucky wrote.
""...in his nine-game debut, the silky smooth corner displayed the athleticism, agility and instincts to blanket receivers in man or zone coverage. With new head coach DeMeco Ryans installing a versatile scheme that enables corners to dig a little deeper into the toolbox, Stingley has a chance to show off his skills as a lockdown cover man with a polished game.""- Bucky Brooks
Like Anderson Jr, if Stingley can be that lock-down corner he was drafted to be, it’ll make everyone’s job in the secondary that much easier. Stingley had moments last season flashy the talent that made him the third pick, but the consistency will need to be there and fans will be watching to see how he’s progressed since his rookie year.