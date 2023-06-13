Houston Texans: 6 players to watch at mini-camp
Will Anderson Jr – Edge
Texans fans cannot wait to see this guy on Sundays but until then, we’ll have to settle with mini-camp. Having a dominant edge rusher makes everyone’s job on the defensive side of the ball easier. Just ask those that played with new Texans’ Ring of Honor inductee J.J. Watt’s former teammates.
On the defensive side of the ball, the majority of the new faces are in the form of free-agents but Anderson steps into the fold and just might be the most important piece the Texans added to their defense this offseason.
Anderson’s presence on the edge should help open things up for Jerry Hughes and Jonathan Greenard and other defensive ends. If Anderson can’t get it figured out, it could be a long season for the Texans’ defense in 2023, though they should be better than last season, regardless.
That said, I don’t see him not making an impact in his rookie year. He’s been touted as one of the best pass rushers to come into the league in years and has been labeled as a generation talent. I’m not really a fan of the term as it gets used far too often these days but I think Anderson warrants the description.