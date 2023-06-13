Houston Texans: 6 players to watch at mini-camp
Tank Dell - Wide Receiver
Outside of Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., there isn't a player on this roster the Houston Texans fans are more excited about. There is no doubting Dell's level of production at Houston, producing 228 receptions, 3,155 yards, and 32 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Cougars. He also added nearly 500 yards in kick and punt return yards as well.
There is no question that the speed is there too, running a solid 4.49 at the combine. But it’s his quickness on the field that is next level and will serve him very well on the football field. I’ve been skeptical of his size, or lack of but he lived up to the hype at OTAs. Again, that’s OTAs, let’s see if he can continue that momentum into mini-camp.
For this reason, fans will have their eyes glued to the electric receiver and hope that he and Stroud can continue to build on the chemistry they began building during the recent OTAs. I can see these two becoming a great pairing going forward because Dell will be working the slot receiver position and his quickness should create separation, that the ultra-accurate Stroud can take advantage of.