Houston Texans: 6 players to watch at mini-camp
Juice Scruggs - interior offensive line
I do like the player and think he will challenge Scott Quessenberry right away and likely become the starting center for the Texans in his first year. Scruggs is not without some shortcomings though. Here is what I said about him in my Texans seven-round mock.
""He can be beaten with the quick inside rushes, which is why he's better off at the center position. He does a good job of holding his position on the line but isn't seen necessarily as a road grader. Regardless, some scouts see him with the potential to be a solid starter, though not elite, along the offensive line.""- Ronnie Eastham
He played mostly at guard during his junior season and almost exclusively center during his senior year. Throughout those two seasons, he allowed 26 quarterback hurries, seven QB hits, and three sacks.
Scruggs isn’t being talked about a whole lot since he was drafted but I think he might be one of the most important players, outside of Stroud, on this offense. if the Texans struggle at the center position this season, as they did last year, it’s going to make things difficult for the entire line and for Stroud, as he tries to develop into the franchise quarterback fans are hoping he is.